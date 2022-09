CLEVELAND — With National Book Month coming up, Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine stopped by News 5 to discuss how children can get a free book monthly.

DeWine has been an advocate of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library ever since her husband became governor.

The program is where any child from birth to age five can get a book sent to them in the mail for free.

If you're interested in signing your child up for the program, click here.