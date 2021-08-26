How to help Afghan refugees coming to Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Desperation continues at and outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, and some of those who were able to get on planes to escape the Taliban and rising violence will eventually land in Cleveland.

Refugee Response is a Cleveland-based organization working to resettle as many Afghans as possible. The organization is currently asking for donations from the Northeast Ohio community to help cover the costs of humanitarian parole applications.

As of Wednesday morning, thanks to generous donations from the community totaling $193,685, Refugee Response has been able to fund 337 applications, with each application costing $575.

Click here to donate.

The nonprofit said the money raised was far beyond its goal, citing after supporting 250 applications, it had run out of money, but the community showed up and helped raise more money to cover application fees for 78 more people.

Following the news of explosions outside the airport in Kabul, the organization expressed concern that the window to escape is shrinking.

“If evacuation flights stop before our visa applications can be processed, none of the families who came to us for help will be able to get their loved ones out by air. Land routes out of the country are even more treacherous.”

Other ways to help

There are several organizations helping Afghan refugees find housing and basic needs once they arrive from their long journey from Afghanistan to Cleveland.

The primary resettlement organizations helping refugees, according to Global Cleveland, are:

Catholic Charities Migration and Refugee Services Phone: (216) 939-3737

USCRI – Cleveland Phone: (216) 781-4560 Email: info@uscrioh.org

US Together Phone: (216) 456-9630

The Afghans arriving in Cleveland will be coming through the above organizations.

All three organizations need volunteers who can transport individuals and families to housing, from the airport and to essential shopping at the store or other necessary appointments.

All three organizations also need connections to provide housing and jobs.

Global Cleveland also highlighted secondary organizations that will provide support to individuals and families that have been resettled that are no longer supported by the primary organizations.

These organizations provide legal aid, food assistance and healthcare, among other services.

ASIA Inc Phone: 216-881-0330(Cleveland Office)

Building Hope in the City Phone: 216-281-4673 Email: info@buildinghopeinthecity.org

The Refugee Response Phone: (216) 236-3877 Email: info@refugeeresponse.org

