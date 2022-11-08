Fire on 7th floor of Cleveland apartment complex under control, no injuries reported

CLEVELAND — A fire on the seventh floor of an apartment complex in Downtown Cleveland spewed massive plumes of smoke into the air Tuesday afternoon.

Cleveland Fire confirmed the fire was at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of West 9th Street, near St. Clair Avenue, and that multiple apartment units were involved.

#CLEFIREONSCENE Occupied Apartment Fire at W.9th/St. Clair. Fire on 7th Floor. Multiple apartments involved. 2-2-2 Alarm has been struck to bring more firefighters to the scene. pic.twitter.com/6igc7bie93 — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) November 8, 2022

Cleveland Fire reported that the fire was under control by about 4:30 p.m. and no injuries were reported. Another video tweeted by the department shows a blaze on the roof, with firefighters attacking the fire from the roof while a fire truck sprayed it from the ground.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

