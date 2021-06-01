Inaugural Sixth City Comedy Festival set to showcase Cleveland's own talent in August

CLEVELAND — The Sixth City Sailor’s Club is planning for a weekend full of comedy. This summer, some of Cleveland’s funniest comedians will take the stage for Sixth City’s first event since the start of the pandemic.

Organizers said when it comes to comedy, why look anywhere else?

“Cleveland is where it’s at,” said Marla Eyvette Massie, CEO of Sixth City Comedy Productions.

Born and raised in Cleveland, Massie has performed all over the country and knows you don’t have to travel outside of Cleveland to get some good laughs from the region’s local comedians.

The festival is happening from Aug. 13-15.

Tickets go on sale June 1 at 10 a.m. Each ticket costs $10. Click here to buy tickets.

You can also buy tickets to watch it virtually.

