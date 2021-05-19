Intentional fire causes $50,000 to recently vacant home in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A fire at a recently vacant home in Cleveland caused an estimated $50,000 in damage, according to a Lt Mike Norman, of the Cleveland Division of Fire.

Firefighters responded to a fire at East 149th Street and Aspinwall Avenue.

Investigators determined the fire was set intentionally on the exterior.

The fire caused some interior damage to the second floor.

No injuries were reported.

