Investigators looking for 2 males who set fire to home on Nathaniel Avenue in March

CLEVELAND — Investigators from the Cleveland Division of Fire are seeking information that helps identify three people connected to an arson fire in Cleveland's South Collinwood neighborhood in March.

The arson fire occurred at 908 Nathaniel Ave. at approximately 5:15 p.m. on March 24.

Video captured from a nearby home shows two males igniting the front exterior corner of the residence with an open flame and possible flammable liquids, the Cleveland Division of Fire said.

The males can be seen running away from the home. A female is also seen running away from the home in the same direction as the two other males.

The fire was initially believed to be accidental in nature, but a resident saw the incident on their personal home security camera and alerted the residents inside the home that was targeted.

The fire can be seen in the upper right-hand corner of the embedded video below:

Investigators looking for males who set fire to home

Investigators were notified. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cleveland Division of Fire Investigation Unit at 216-664-6380.

