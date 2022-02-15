'It has been our privilege:' Ohio City eatery Flying Fig closing; reopening as new concept

CLEVELAND — After 23 years, Ohio City’s Flying Fig, which made a name for itself with its locally-sourced meals for brunch, lunch and dinner, will be closing towards the end of the month.

Tucked away off Market Avenue, owner and Executive Chef Karen Small rose to fame after receiving a coveted James Beard nomination for Best Chef in the Great Lakes region in 2018.

On Tuesday, Small addressed her loyal customers and friends in a Facebook post to announce Feb. 26 would be the last day of service for the eatery.

“I am profoundly grateful for the past 23 years at The Flying Fig. I am proud to have been part of this vibrant, ever-changing neighborhood. It has been our privilege to be your gathering place and to host you for celebrations and ordinary days knowing we were giving you our very best. Your appreciation of us is meaningful beyond words. I also have profound gratitude for the entire team here at The Fig who made this restaurant a local treasure, beloved by many,” Small said.

Small is reopening a new concept in the soon-to-be-former space of Flying Fig.

Collaborating with Jill Davis owner of Toast in Gordon Square, the new concept focuses on the pair’s shared commitment to support local agriculture and will “suit the needs of the changing neighborhood.”

Small said later this spring, she will also open Juneberry Table, located at 3900 Lorain Avenue, which will serve as an all-day breakfast-focused restaurant.

“Change doesn't always come easy but sometimes we all discover a voice inside urging us to take a different direction. For me, that time is now. And I hope you will join us on this new adventure. Thank you for being part of our journey at The Flying Fig,” she said.

