It's National Volunteer Week: Here's how you can help the Red Cross of Northern Ohio

CLEVELAND — Right now, it's national volunteer week. It's a time to recognize those who give their time and encourage others to consider volunteering. For the Red Cross of Northern Ohio, volunteers are crucial.

More than 2,000 people give their time to assist others, and the organization is looking for more help — especially amid the pandemic.

“We really do encourage everyone to consider coming out and helping. We are still dealing with COVID, and we're still dealing with people who aren't able to volunteer because of COVID. So, the need is great, and we have so many opportunities,” Christy Peters, regional communications manager for the Northern Ohio American Red Cross.

A few of the volunteer opportunities include disaster action team members, which includes helping those who have lost their homes due to fires, transportation specialists who drive blood from Red Cross facilities to hospitals and blood donor ambassadors who help at blood drives.

And even if you aren't able to do these things, there is still one other way to volunteer.

“If you're not someone who wants to, perhaps do a disaster role, you can always consider donating blood or platelets. The need for blood is constant. Those volunteers are just as important. And so, we still need people to continue to come out and give on a regular basis so that we can help patients in need,” Peters said.

And some of the volunteer opportunities are also virtual. CLICK HERE for more information on how you can help.

