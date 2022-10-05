JACK Sportsbooks can't take bets until Jan. 1 but look to open doors for sports watching before

CLEVELAND — Walk the gaming floors of JACK Thistledown and the JACK Cleveland Casino and you can't help but notice the large sections that have been walled off. This is where construction is underway on the JACK's two sportsbooks.

The Ohio Lottery Commission may have set Jan. 1, 2023 as the official launch date for Sports Betting in Ohio but the folks at JACK are hoping to open their spaces early so people can get a feel for the energy and atmosphere that comes along with a Las Vegas style Sportsbook. The JACK Casino for one is circling the weekend after Thanksgiving.

"We want that Michigan Ohio State game,” said JACK Vice President of Design and Construction Gino Delpup. “We want it busy, so the 26th (of November) we want people in here, butts in seats and getting to know our app."

Yes the BetJack app is available now where people can place moneyless wagers using tokens to get a feel for how all of this will work.

Construction on JACK Cleveland Casino’s Sportsbook started in June and the wall separating the construction area from the casino floor will be coming down next week. It is located on 6,000 square feet of the first floor directly off the Prospect Avenue entrance.

It will feature 45 theater-style recliners with phone charging, seven low-boy tables and other seating. It will also feature room for 11 table games and 11 table games and Delpup said "unique to here is we have a 12-spot video poker bar so you'll be able to play video poker as you watch on the 35-foot screen all of the sports."

JACK Thistledown will be smaller in size at 4,200 square feet located at the east end of the racing floor where the former Slush Bar was located. It too will feature video walls, recliners and other amenities people come to expect of Sportsbooks.

Because of the introduction of the new space and this new form of gaming both of the properties are hiring now. https://www.jackentertainment.com/careers-2/ [jackentertainment.com]

