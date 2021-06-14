JB's Lunch & Literacy Lounge is helping kids in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — JB’s Lunch & Literacy Lounge is giving kids the chance to learn healthy habits while they’re young.

Barbara Bradford-Williams is a local entrepreneur who puts on the events that feature free healthy meals and ways to be active, including Zumba.

“Two weeks ago we had a big event and everyone had missed out so we brought it back again,” Bradford-Williams said.

At the most recent event on Saturday, more than 200 kids showed up to be part of it, and Bradford-Williams said that they were prepared should as many as 300 kids show up.

Kids also received free snacks, toys, and other learning materials as a way to not only celebrate the start of summer, but to also reinforce good learning habits.

