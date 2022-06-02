Kids Nature Lunch & Learn Series kicks off at Cleveland Metroparks locations this summer

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metroparks and the Greater Cleveland Food Banker are launching a new “Kids Nature Lunch & Learn Series” for youth at nature centers near Cleveland this summer.

Throughout the summer, Cleveland Metroparks naturalists will host more than a dozen adventures at centrally located park reservations near the City of Cleveland, with its mobile nature center, NatureTracks.

Program themes will include Urban Birds, Investigating Insects and Wildlife in the City. The Kids Nature Lunch & Learn series kicks off June 16 and will be hosted at Euclid Creek Reservation at both Euclid Beach Park and Highland Picnic Area, Bedford Reservation, Garfield Park Reservation, and Lakefront Reservation near Edgewater Beach.

Events will be held at each location once per month from June through August.

“We are excited about the opportunities this partnership offers, bringing free nature play experiences to these communities through our mobile nature center,” said Mary Rouse, director of outdoor experiences in a news relesae. “We hope these experiences will be a start to creating lifelong connections for youth with the natural world.”

Each Lunch & Learn Series will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and free lunch will be provided for youth, ages 18 and under.

“We are excited for this new partnership with Cleveland Metroparks this summer,” said Diana Davet, director of programs, Greater Cleveland Food Bank. “Getting much-needed healthy meals to kids who may otherwise have to go without is key to our mission in making sure everyone has the nutritious meals they need every day.”

