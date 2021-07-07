Literary Cleveland's 2021 Inkubator Writing Conference features nationally recognized writers, interactive workshops

CLEVELAND — Literary Cleveland’s annual Inkubator Writing Conference is back this summer with more than 30 free events for writers and readers.

The virtual conference taking place from July 11 through July 25 will offer a wide range of interactive classes, craft talks, open mics and panel discussions.

Attendees will hear from nationally recognized writers including Viet Thanh Nguyen and Thrity Umrigar, along with a panel of New Yorker writers originally from Cleveland: Andy Borowitz, Mary Norris and Kathryn Schulz.

An all-star lineup of local authors will lead panels on writing in prisons, solutions journalism, ethical representation in literature, how storytelling can affect social change and writing about illness beyond the pandemic.

Four editors from major New York publishing houses will discuss the state of the industry and provide feedback on participants’ first paragraphs.

The conference will feature 11 multi-session workshops including teen and intergenerational classes as well as printmaking and bookbinding workshops for those interesting in making their own physical book.

Capping off the two-week event will be a keynote reading and discussion with renowned author Claudia Rankine, a MacArthur fellow and the author of “Just Us: An American Conversation” and “Citizen: An American Lyric,” which won the 2015 National Book Critic’s Circle Award in poetry.

While the majority of the event will take place virtually this year due to the pandemic, there will be an in-person outdoor pop-up event at the Cleveland Public Library Eastman Garden on Saturday, July 17 featuring a book fair, DJ, food and drink vendors and a community-building workshop.

Register for the free conference here.

