Little Italy's Mount Granita Italian Ice opening for third season

CLEVELAND — A piece of nostalgia sparked Christopher Giancola to open Mount Granita Italian Ice in Little Italy in 2020 and this weekend it's set to open for the third season, giving customers a sweet way to cool off as the temperatures begin to rise.

Mount Granita, nestled right in the heart of Little Italy, serves vegan-friendly, gluten-free, dairy-free Italian ice made with 100% fresh fruit and cane sugar. The business was inspired by a bakery called Zammataro’s, a place the neighborhood knew to have the best lemon ice but had closed down, leaving a void in the area for the icy treat.

The dessert has been so successful, Giancola said they've been able to start selling the Italian ice at Heinen's stores in Mayfield Village and Pepper Pike, as well as at the Murray Hill Market and DiStefano's Authentic Italian Foods in Little Italy.

Located at 2024 Murray Hill Road, Mount Granita will host its opening weekend May 20, with a special $1 scoop special to allow new guests to try out the Italian ice and show appreciation for all of the customers who have supported the stand since it opened in 2020.

