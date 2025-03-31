Loaded gun confiscated from student at John Marshall High School in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Monday, a student was caught with a loaded gun at a checkpoint area at John Marshall High School, located on West 140th Street in Cleveland.

In a letter addressed to students, families, and staff, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District stated, "One of our Safety and Security Officers immediately confiscated the weapon, and the student has been arrested by Cleveland Police."

The district confirmed that no students or staff were harmed and emphasized that the safety and well-being of its school community remain its top priority.

CMSD said it is working with police, and the incident remains under investigation.

News 5 has reached out to the Cleveland Division of Police for more information.

This story will be updated when additional information is released.