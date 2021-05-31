Local businesses survive pandemic punch

CLEVELAND — Businesses are beginning to bounce back after the pandemic. While many did not survive the pandemic punch, some are emerging perhaps better than before.

Al “Bubba” Baker played defensive lineman for the Cleveland Browns, he appeared on ABC’s hit show Shark Tank and he is a boneless rib entrepreneur.

“Shark Tank and the NFL both taught me was that good teams are what get the best results and it was a team effort,” said Baker.

The pandemic pushed business owners to change the way they did business. Baker knew he had to adapt.

“We went from retail business to e-commerce and that’s what compensated for what we lost,” said Baker.

Now, Baker is planning an expansion. He’s taking his boneless rib business on the road.

“We have taken Bubba BBQ, my daughter came up with the idea, for Bubba Food Trucks. She runs that operation, “said Baker.

Another local business that is bouncing back after the pandemic is Mootown Creamery.

“We’re really happy to see things getting back to normal,” said John Lewis, eating an ice cream cone in Berea with his family.

The ice cream shop navigated the pandemic one scoop at a time. News 5 first reported on Mootown Creamery last year after owner, Angela Brooks, took to social media to defend her young employees after some customers did not like the mask policy.

"In general, the support has been overwhelmingly positive. I think that the experience last year showed how supportive Berea is and the community around us. A great lesson for the kids to see love and support around them,” Brooks said.

Soon, state health orders will be lifted and business owners will decide if masks are required. Facial coverings will be required a little longer at Mootown Creamery.

“If you have to wear a mask to get an ice cream cone, walk outside have your ice cream cone, what’s the big deal? It’s about having respect for people,” said Lewis.

Brooks credits the community for their support in keeping their doors open during the last year.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.