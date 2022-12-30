Local group uses their Jeeps as a platform to give back to the community

CLEVELAND — The drivers in these Jeeps do more than just parade in their flashy vehicles across town.

“People see a line of jeeps like what the heck is going on here,” said New Level Jeeps and Jeep Invaders Vice President, Nic Ward.

They also use their Jeeps as a platform to support their community.

"Win, win,” said Ward. “The Jeeps, the fellowship, and we’re all just about love and giving back.”

The group says they couldn’t have asked for a better day seeing as how the weather didn’t stop them from accomplishing their mission.

“We don’t do this to brag. We honestly don’t,” said Community Coordinator, Tracee Oglesby. “We just want to let people know that if you need anything, if you need us… that we’re here for the community.”

Gathering blankets and bags filled with warm gear like hats and gloves, the group carried their items to their first stop at the Providence House in Cleveland.

“It makes me as a person, more humble because you know we look at holidays as a time where you celebrate and you eat, you know gifts and all that other stuff, but some people don’t get that, so it makes me more humble,” said New Level Jeeps and Jeep Invaders member, Clarence Wheat.

Then, they made their way to St. Herman House – FOCUS in Cleveland.

“The end of the year especially after following up with storm we had last week, it’s always great to get donations, especially blankets and things that will help people keep warm. We have people stop in every day,” said St. Herman House Director, Kirk Ries.

St. Herman House is a shelter that houses 28 men with issues relating to drugs, alcohol and mental health, so Kirk Ries says these donations are appreciated.

“We run on a very limited budget obviously. We rely on donations from the community, both cash as well as these types of physical donations to be able to turn that around and keep our costs low and take care of the community,” said Ries.

This is the second year the group has organized this event, with more being planned for the future.

