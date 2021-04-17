Local organization connecting communities through art and public spaces

CLEVELAND — A new mission is helping locals and tourists discover art in the city of Cleveland on a bike, on foot, or even through a car window.

The Land Studio launched "The City is Our Museum" campaign to help people rethink Cleveland's public spaces and art. The studio is currently offering its walking tour of trails, parklands, city sidewalks, 42 sculptures, tunnels and buildings in Ohio City, Detroit Shoreway and Edgewater Park. The length of the tour is approximately 4.5 miles.

"So, we just say grab a tour map and start walking around. It's great to be outside," Land Studio's senior director of development and communications, Tara Turner said. "It's beautiful to check out spring this way, walking around, getting your steps in and seeing all the wonderful public art the Cleveland has to offer."

Some of the artwork displayed along the tour include pieces titled "Cold Front" by Mark Reigelman and 'Love Doves' by Erin Guido and Joe Lanzilotta, coworkers of Turner. Participants can also take pictures of those pieces on the tour and share them with the Land Studio on social media by posting #thecityisourmuseum.

Visit the Land Studio website for more information.

