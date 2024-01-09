Low-cost, high-speed internet to be available to all in Cleveland within 18 months

CLEVELAND — The effort to bring low cost, high speed internet to Northeast Ohio took a big step forward Tuesday.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted joined Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb, Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin, and DigitalC CEO Joshua Edmonds in announcing a historic investment in a large-scale broadband expansion project to make high-speed, dependable internet more accessible and affordable for the entire city of Cleveland. The city was identified as the worst-connected large city in 2019 by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance.

It’s a problem that was thrust into the forefront in 2020 when the pandemic forced work and school to happen online.

“When many of our scholars were going to a McDonald's parking lot to do their homework,” said Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, “or going to a bus stop to download their homework during the pandemic, that is not acceptable in Cleveland or anywhere in our country.”

That’s what led to the creation of Digital C, a local nonprofit focused on connecting the unconnected with the goal of providing access to affordable broadband service across Cleveland’s 34 neighborhoods. They've now been tasked with an ambitious goal by Governor Mike DeWine, who came Tuesday with a check for $10 million to make it happen.

"The goal,” said DeWine, “is to have coverage all across Cleveland within 18 months."

And the cost to customers? How about $18 a month — a price that the governor says will be locked in for a decade with no adjustments for inflation until five years at the earliest.

“We all know high-speed internet is simply a requirement to live, work, and play in the world today,” said Bibb. “This incredible investment and partnership from the state will help us accomplish our vision of ensuring every single Clevelander will have access to an affordable, powerful internet plan.”

As for the strength of that signal?

"The speed that residents will have access to now is seven times faster than the speed that Netflix recommends,” said Bibb.

In all, 120 digital towers will be put up. Some parts of Cleveland, like the city's Fairfax neighborhood, already have access to this low-cost, high-speed service.

Andrew Leff was one of the first to sign up. What would he say to someone who says this sounds too good to be true?

"I didn't believe it either, but when you get that $18 bill in the mail? You'll believe it,” he said.

Digital C will be launching an event series to let residents know about the new option as well going door to door. You can also visit their website digitalc.org.

