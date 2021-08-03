Lyndhurst man fatally shot near Carnegie Avenue in Downtown Cleveland Monday

CLEVELAND — A man was fatally shot in downtown Cleveland near Carnegie Avenue Monday night, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

The victim has been identified as Thomas Charles McDonald, 33, of Lyndhurst, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

Police said they received multiple calls that a male had been shot in the area of the 1100 block of Carnegie Avenue.

When police officers arrived at approximately 5:15 p.m., they found McDonald on the ground in the alley of Bronson Court, located behind a business on Carnegie Avenue.

Police said McDonald was shot multiple times.

No further information has been released at this time.

