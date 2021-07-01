Male driver pronounced dead in crash following 'violent crime interdiction,' police say

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a fatal crash that stemmed from a "violent crime interdiction" on the city’s East Side Wednesday, a spokesperson for the department said.

Officers at approximately 9:30 p.m. were attempting to stop violent crime in the area of East 93rd Street and Dickens Avenue when officers located a vehicle that allegedly rammed police cruisers before fleeing from officers.

Officers started a short pursuit and the driver of the vehicle struck a pole and flipped over.

A spokesperson for the department said information indicated that a shot was fired from inside the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

“No force was used by members of the Cleveland Division of Police. This matter remains under investigation,” a spokesperson for the department said.

