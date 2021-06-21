Man arrested in connection with toddler's death in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A 25-year-old man has been arrested for the death of a 2-year-old boy earlier this month, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

Authorities said the child died on June 12 at MetroHealth Medical Center.

On June 11, police responded to the 3700 block of West 39th Street around 4:44 p.m. for a child in full arrest. When officers arrived, firefighters were on scene administering first aid to the child.

The toddler was taken to the hospital where he died the following day.

Police said the suspect, who has not been named, told investigators that he was watching multiple children—including two of his and two of his girlfriend's—while she was at work. The man said that at some point, the child was found with a plastic bag over his head, according to authorities.

A medical examination later indicated that the boy sustained a fractured neck and head trauma.

Police haven't released the identity of the child.

