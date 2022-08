MEDINA, Ohio — Cleveland Police arrested a man Saturday in Medina who was wanted for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl.

On Thursday, authorities said Tyrese Acoff fled from police and evaded arrest.

Acoff is a registered sex offender.

Crime Stoppers said the Cleveland Police Sex Crimes Unit, NICE and Fourth District Violent Crime Reduction Task Force tracked Acoff down

Crime Stoppers offered a $2,500 reward for his arrest.