Man barricades himself inside Cleveland home

Police and SWAT teams are at a home near East 154th Street after a man barricaded himself inside.
Posted at 6:14 AM, May 22, 2024
Police and SWAT teams are at a home near East 154th Street and Hampstead Avenue after a man barricaded himself inside.

According to authorities, the man has barricaded himself in a second-floor room.

SWAT and police have had lights on that floor all night.

Police were called to the scene around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The streets are closed while police and SWAT attempt to negotiate with the man.

Neighbors who live nearby are not able to get into their homes due to the closure.

The reason for the stand-off is unknown at this time.

