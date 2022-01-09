Man dies after fire breaks out at senior high-rise in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — One man died and a woman was hospitalized after a fire broke out in an apartment at a senior high-rise in Cleveland, according to the Cleveland Fire Department.

Fire crews were on scene early Sunday morning responding to the fire that broke out at the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority's Riverview Tower on West 25th Street.

According to the CMHA website, the building is a 15-floor senior high-rise built in 1964 with 498 one-bedroom units and 17 accessible units.

The fire prompted Cleveland Fire to elevate the alarm and request additional help due to the building being a high-rise. A total of 11 fire companies responded to the scene with 54 personnel active in the response.

Firefighters were able to control the fire and residents have been sheltered in place after being checked for smoke inhalation.

Cleveland fire reported an adult man died in the fire while a woman was transported to Lutheran Hospital after being stabilized.

Chief Angelo Calvillo confirmed the man died on the 14th floor of the building.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation, Cleveland Fire said.

"It's a sad morning, our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the male that passed on that 14th floor of this high-rise apartment fire," Calvillo said. "Firefighters always do an aggressive job in search and rescue and protect and save so a sad day today here in Cleveland, Ohio."

