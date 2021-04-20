Man fatally shot inside vehicle at gas station on Cleveland's East Side

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at a gas station near the border of the city's Corlett and Union-Miles Park neighborhoods.

The shooting happened Sunday after 5:15 p.m. in the 11000 block of Miles Avenue.

Police said that when they arrived, they saw a vehicle sitting at a gas pump with holes through the driver's side window.

According to police, they found a man in his 20s slumped over with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

