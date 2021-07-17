Man found dead in backseat of burning car in Ohio City; Cleveland police investigating

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating after a man was found dead inside of a burning car in the Ohio City neighborhood Saturday.

Officers were called to the area of Train Avenue and Vega Avenue, along with Cleveland Fire crews, for a report of a vehicle on fire.

After firefighters extinguished the flames, authorities discovered the body a male in the backseat of the Mazda 3.

Police said members of the Fire Arson Unit, Homicide Unit and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office all responded to the scene to investigate.

The identity of the man found dead in the burning car is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.