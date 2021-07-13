Man hospitalized after woman shoots him during fight outside Cleveland restaurant Sunday, police say

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after a 25-year-old man was left in critical condition following a shooting outside Rubin’s Family Restaurant Sunday on the border of Cleveland’s Kamms Corner and West Boulevard neighborhoods.

On Sunday at approximately 7:10 a.m., Cleveland police officers responded to the 14600 block of Lorain Avenue for a person shot.

A man, later identified as a 25-year-old resident of Cleveland, was found in front of the door on the ground with gunshot wounds to his lower abdomen.

Police spoke to three witnesses—an uber driver, a bystander and an employee— who all said they saw the victim arguing with an unknown female.

The Uber driver said he had just pulled into the parking lot when he saw the victim and an unknown female arguing. When the unknown female tried to go inside the restaurant, the victim was grabbing her, trying to go with her, the report stated.

The second witness, identified as an employee in the police report, said she saw the victim and the unknown female struggling in front of the restaurant when she heard four to five shots and called the police.

The employee told police that after she heard gunshots, the female walked in with no shirt on and then left through the back entrance of the restaurant on foot.

A third witness said he also saw the argument unfold and at one point heard the victim telling the female to get in the car. The witness told police that he observed the female with a silver handgun. The witness said she “walked inside without a shirt on and looked roughed up.”

Surveillance footage from the restaurant obtained by police showed what witnesses described, the report states. The unknown female was seen arguing with the victim. During the argument, surveillance video showed the victim pulling the female by her clothing as she tried to go inside the restaurant.

Police said in the report that it appeared the two were struggling, at which point the female reached in her purse and pulled out what appeared to be a handgun.

Police said the footage showed the female waving a gun around in an attempt to stop the victim from pulling on her. As she walked away, the victim grabbed her hair and pushed her to the ground. Police said this is when she shot the victim, ran inside, went out the back and fled east on Lorain Avenue in a vehicle.

At the time of the report Sunday, police said the victim was in critical condition with two gunshot wounds to the lower abdomen.

The alleged shooter has not been arrested.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.