Man injured in shooting inside Cleveland apartment dies at hospital; investigation underway

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating what was originally a felonious assault case and is now a homicide after a man who was shot inside a Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority apartment died several days later in the hospital.

On April 9, police responded at approximately 4:30 p.m. to an apartment building in the 1900 block of East 55th Street for shots fired.

The 39-year-old victim was found in the hallway on the 18th floor with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Investigators at the scene had determined a 30-year-old man and his girlfriend were staying with the 39-year-old victim when an argument started between the 30-year-old man and the 39-year-old man.

Shots were fired at the victim, who ran out of the apartment and into the hallway before he collapsed.

Police said the 30-year-old man and his girlfriend fled the area after the shooting.

On Monday, the 39-year-old man died at the hospital from his injuries.

The Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit is now investigating the shooting as a homicide.

No arrests have been made.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.