Man killed, woman hospitalized in critical condition after car hits tree

Posted at 6:51 AM, May 18, 2021
CLEVELAND — A man was killed and a woman was hospitalized following a crash on Cleveland East Side Tuesday.

Cleveland EMS responded at approximately 2:07 a.m. to Kinsman Road between East 55th Street and Grand Avenue.

A car went off the road and hit a tree.

EMS confirmed a man was pronounced dead at the crash site. A second person, a 39-year-old woman, was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition.

News 5 has reached out to authorities for additional information.

