Man on motorcycle killed in crash on Cleveland's West Side

CLEVELAND — A man was killed after crashing his motorcycle in Cleveland Friday evening, according to Cleveland police.

The 38-year-old man was operating a Suzuki motorcycle, traveling on West Boulevard when he struck a tree in the 3600 block near Curran Avenue.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police did not say how the man lost control of the vehicle or what caused the crash.

