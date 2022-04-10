Man released from prison after being found innocent in wife's 1974 death dies

CLEVELAND — Isiah Andrews, a man who was found innocent last year for the murder of his wife after serving several decades in prison has died.

In 2019, an appeals court found prosecutors failed to disclose to defense attorneys that police initially suspected that another man stabbed Andrews' wife, Regina Andrews, to death in September 1974.

After serving 46 years behind bars for the crime, Isiah Andrews was released from prison in 2020 and granted a new trial in the case.

Andrews was given a new trial after those details came to light. The not-guilty verdict was unanimous.

His attorney, Marcus Sidoti, released the following statement on Andrews' death:

"I spent the last five days with him. He said he appreciated the outreach and support he was given when he was released."

He was 83-years-old.

