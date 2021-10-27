Man retried for murdering his wife in 1974 found not guilty

CLEVELAND — Isiah Andrews, an 83-year-old man on trial again for the murder of his wife decades ago, was found not guilty in a Cuyahoga County court Wednesday.

In 2019, an appeals court found prosecutors failed to disclose to defense attorneys that police initially suspected that another man stabbed Andrews's wife, Regina Andrews, to death in September 1974.

That second suspect died in 2011, according to court filings in the case.

After serving 46 years behind bars for the crime, Isiah Andrews was released from prison last year and granted a new trial in the case.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

