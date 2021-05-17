Man seriously injured after being struck by SUV while attempting to run across I-90

CLEVELAND — A 55-year-old man was hospitalized after he was struck by an SUV while he attempted to run across Interstate 90 Saturday night, according to Cleveland police.

Around 9:28 p.m., the 55-year-old man attempted to run across I-90 from the northbound side to the southbound side.

While he was running, he was struck by a 2009 Dodge Journey, police said.

The man was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center with multiple serious injuries, according to police.

Police said it is unknown why the man attempted to cross the highway.

