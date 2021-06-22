Man shot inside vehicle in Cleveland's Edgewater neighborhood

CLEVELAND — A man was shot while inside of his vehicle in Cleveland's Edgewater neighborhood, according to Cleveland police.

Officers were called to the area of West 116th Street and Franklin Boulevard for a reported shooting.

Police said that a person ran up to an orange PT Cruiser and shot the man inside who was driving.

Neighbors came out of their homes to call 911 and assist the man when he fell out of the car, according to police.

The man was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police are currently investigating the shooting.

