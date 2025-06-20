Man shot, killed downtown near Warehouse District

Cleveland police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred overnight near West Superior Avenue.

Around 3:30 a.m., EMS responded to a call and found a 38-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound.

His body was discovered between two parked cars in a parking lot on West Superior Avenue between West 6th and West 9th streets.

Officers were seen at the scene collecting shell casings and examining the taped-off area.

When News 5 arrived, police were seen speaking with several individuals outside the nearby bar, Filter.

Based on our observations, the incident appears to have occurred in the parking lot adjacent to the bar.

Both Cleveland Police and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office are handling the investigation.

At this time, few details have been released.