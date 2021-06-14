Man transported to hospital after water rescue on Lake Erie

CLEVELAND — A water rescue was completed at Northeast Yacht Club on Sunday evening, according to The United States Coast Guard.

The USCG 9th District responded after someone jumped into shallow water and emerged from the surface in severe pain. Sector Buffalo responded to the call at 7:10 p.m. The belief is that the person was swimming near the water treatment plant.

Another individual who was on the scene called authorities and helped the injured swimmer onto a paddle board.

According to Cleveland EMS, a 28-year-old man was transported to University Hospitals in serious condition.

This was the second consecutive day a water rescue was necessary at Northeast Yacht Club.

