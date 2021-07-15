Man wanted for allegedly breaking into a car and purchasing gift cards with stolen credit cards, police say

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a man who allegedly broke into a car parked in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood and used credit cards found inside the car to purchase over $600 in gift cards from a Steelyard Target.

On July 7, a woman reported to police that at approximately 12:30 p.m., she went on a walk to Brighton Park. She was gone for about 15 minutes and when she came back, she found her car, which was parked in the area of Henniger and Pearl roads, broken into with the front passenger window smashed.

Her backpack containing personal information, credit cards, $900 in cash and a bank check in the amount of $150 was stolen from her car.

Approximately 1 hour later, she received a cell phone notification about suspicious activity on her credit cards.

Cleveland Division of Police. Man wanted for allegedly breaking into a car, purchasing gift cards at Target with stolen credit cards.

The alleged thief was seen on surveillance camera using her credit cards at Target in the Steelyard Commons. He allegedly purchased about $620 in gift cards.

At Target, he was seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts and white shoes.

In another incident, he was seen wearing a black shirt with red designs, blue Nike basketball shorts and black Nike sandals.

The same man was spotted at Target on July 5 buying gift cards.

Surveillance video showed him shuffling through several credit cards to see which one worked until his purchase was successful, police said.

Police said he was driving a newer pickup truck, possibly a Ford F-150.

If anyone has information on the identity of the man, you are asked to contact Detective Carrucini at 216-623-5218.

