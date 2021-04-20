Man who allegedly brandished firearm and was shot by DEA agent arraigned in court

CLEVELAND — A man who was shot by a Drug Enforcement Administration agent in Cleveland last week after allegedly brandishing a firearm was arraigned in court on Tuesday morning.

Trayvon Johnson is currently being held at the Cuyahoga County Jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond.

Court records show Johnson is charged with CCW permit, a fourth-degree felony, and menacing by stalking, which is also a fourth-degree felony. Johnson waived a preliminary hearing and his case has been bound over to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas for consideration by a grand jury.

The shooting happened on April 14, around 3:50 p.m. near East 82nd Street and Decker Avenue.

According to Cleveland Municipal Court records, a DEA agent was sitting in a parked vehicle when a black SUV pulled up in front and two men got out of it. One of the men, later identified as Johnson, allegedly "brandished a firearm by lifting his shirt with his left hand displaying a black and silver firearm which was in the front of his waistband as he walked directly towards" the agent's vehicle.

Court documents said the agent felt threatened and "exited his vehicle, fired his service weapon and retreated to the rear of his vehicle."

Johnson was struck by gunfire. He was later transported to a nearby hospital and underwent surgery. Court records state a loaded 9mm handgun was found at the scene of the shooting.

Johnson's family said authorities lied about what really went down. Theodore Johnson, who is Trayvon's uncle, said he witnessed the shooting firsthand.

According to Theodore Johnson, his nephew got out of the car and was walking towards his house when the DEA agent got out of his vehicle and fired three shots. Johnson said the DEA agent didn't identify himself, and his nephew never approached the agent's vehicle.

The Cleveland Division of Police is heading up the investigation.

Trayvon Johnson's family said it is looking at pursuing legal action.

