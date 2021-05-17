Man, woman found dead inside Cleveland home; 2 children found unharmed

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a home in the city's Lee-Miles neighborhood early Saturday morning; two children were found in the home.

Around 3:08 a.m., officers were called to the 4200 block of East 189th Street where they observed the front door of the home ajar upon arrival.

Officers found a 40-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman inside the home with apparent gunshot wounds to their heads, police said.

The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

After finding the man and the woman, officers found a 5-year-old and 8-year-old child inside the home. Both children were found unharmed, according to police.

The incident is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide and investigators believe the man may have shot the woman and then himself, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide hotline at 800-273-8255, someone will pick up 24 hours a day.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.