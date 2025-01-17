Watch Now
Marshals arrest man who allegedly shot and killed up-and-coming rapper

The U.S. Marshals have arrested a 25-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed an up-and-coming rapper from Cleveland.

Cleveland police were called to a home on Broadway Avenue in Slavic Village on Dec. 29, where they found 28-year-old Carlos Banks with a gunshot wound.

Banks, known as KashBankx, was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police identified 25-year-old Devon Jones as a suspect.

Thursday night, Jones was arrested at a house in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

“Our Marshals Service counterparts in Western Pennsylvania responded swiftly to locate and arrest this Cleveland homicide suspect. Now, the grieving family of the victim in this case is one step closer to getting the justice they deserve," U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said.

