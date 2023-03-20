Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

Massive sinkhole in Downtown Cleveland caused by water main break

A sink hole in Downtown Cleveland could be behind some traffic delays.
Screen Shot 2023-03-20 at 8.02.23 AM.png
Posted at 8:10 AM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 09:51:03-04

A massive sinkhole in Downtown Cleveland at St. Clair and Ontario opened up over the weekend because of a water main break.

A 10-inch water main broke, said Elizabeth Barlik with Cleveland Water. The cause of the break is unknown. The power to the water line has been turned off and no customers are without service, Barlik said.

On Monday, Cleveland police had traffic controllers and officers in the area to direct traffic during rush hour, according to a tweet from the department. Delays are to be expected.

No parking on St. Clair Avenue and Ontario Street due to a water main break

Cleveland police asked drivers to avoid the intersection, including parking in the immediate area.

It is unknown how long it will take to fix the road.

RELATED: No parking on St. Clair Avenue and Ontario Street due to a water main break

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.