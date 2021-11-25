Medical examiner rules death of 1-year-old boy in September as a homicide

CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the death of a 1-year-old boy in September as a homicide.

On Nov. 24, the medical examiner's office said the 1-year-old boy died from blunt force trauma to head, face and body.

His death happened on Sept. 25 at a residence in the 4700 block of Woodland Avenue.

Police responded at approximately 10:37 p.m. for a 1-year-old male in cardiac arrest.

A 25-year-old man told officers that he was watching the 1-year-old boy and three other kids. He was giving the boy a bath when he walked away and went downstairs to make several phone calls.

When he returned, the 1-year-old victim was found in the bathtub with his eyes closed. He told officers he realized the boy was unresponsive when he went to put clothes on the boy.

A juvenile in the house called 911 and chest compressions were done on the boy until EMS arrived.

The 1-year-old victim had bruising on his body.

Cleveland police placed the 25-year-old man under arrest for endangering children.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.

