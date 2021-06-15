Medina man charged with a felony after allegedly hurling racial slurs, attacking man outside Cleveland hotel

CLEVELAND — A Medina man is accused of attacking and hurling racial slurs at a man at a Cleveland hotel on Euclid Avenue last Friday, according to Cuyahoga County court records.

Ryan Corcoran, 23, of Medina, has been charged with ethnic intimidation, a fifth-degree felony, according to court records from Cleveland Municipal Court.

On June 11 at approximately 12:30 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Cleveland Clinic, located on Euclid Avenue, Corcoran allegedly slapped a man in the face and kicked the victim’s vehicle.

During the attack, Corcoran said a racial slur multiple times to the victim, court records showed.

Corcoran was arrested the next day by Cleveland police and was held in custody for four days until his felony arraignment on Monday. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim as part of conditions to his bond.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for June 22 at 8:30 a.m.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.