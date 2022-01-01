Meet Cleveland Clinic's first baby of 2022

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — It's a new year and as 2021 came to a close there were some little ones ready to start their lives at the start of 2022. At Cleveland Clinic- Hillcrest Hospital, that baby came just over an hour after midnight.

Deaundra Toland gave birth to her daughter Dakota at 1:10 a.m. New Year's day at Hillcrest Hospital.

With all of the new year celebrations, it appears Dakota didn't want to miss out on the fun.

Deaundra and Dakota are both doing well, Cleveland Clinic said.

University Hospitals celebrated their first baby of the year just a few minutes before Cleveland Clinic, welcoming a baby boy named Ace into the world at 12:52 a.m.

Ace is his mother Destiny Boey's first child, in addition to being UH's first baby of 2022.

