Mentor native, Bills QB Mitch Trubisky marries fianceé Hillary Gallagher in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Mentor native and Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitch Trubisky tied the knot with his fianceé Hillary Gallagher back home in Cleveland on Saturday at The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist.

Trubisky was born in Mentor and played football at Mentor High School. The quarterback won the Ohio Mr. Football Award in 2012 before going on to play college ball at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

A projected first-round pick, Trubisky was drafted by the Chicago Bears with the second overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. After four seasons with the Bears, Trubisky recently signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.

The couple previously took engagement photos in Chagrin Falls and brought it back to Northeast Ohio for the big day.

"Incredible weekend with family and friends. So grateful to everyone who came to celebrate with Hillary and I!" Trubisky wrote on Instagram.

Congrats to the happy couple!

