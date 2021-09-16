Merwin's Wharf in Cleveland reopens

Merwin's Wharf—one of Cleveland's best waterfront spots to enjoy the scenery and a meal—is now back open after being temporarily closed for the summer.

"Located on the Cuyahoga River's Irishtown Bend, Merwin's Wharf features stunning views of water and wildlife with nearby connections to recreational opportunities. Nestled in the post-industrial site of Cleveland’s Flats neighborhood, Merwin’s Wharf’s connects guests to urban greenspace while enjoying fresh, seasonal and locally-sourced menu items," said the Cleveland Metroparks, which operates the establishment.

The restaurant features both indoor and outdoor dining options as well as a walk-up window.

The seasonal clambakes, which are available by pre-order and reservation, return Fridays and Saturdays starting on Sept. 24.

Merwin's Wharf is located at 1785 Merwin Avenue, Cleveland, 44113.

Hours are:

Wednesdays and Thursdays: 2 to 9 p.m.

Fridays: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.,

Saturdays 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sundays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

CLICK HERE for more information.

RELATED: The 50 best Cleveland patios for enjoying a meal and an adult beverage (or two)

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.