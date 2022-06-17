MetroHealth hosting job fair to fill clinical and non-clinical positions

CLEVELAND — MetroHealth System is hosting a job fair next week to fill clinical and non-clinical positions at the hospital.

In a news release, MetroHealth said the job fair is geared towards residents of the Clark-Fulton area.

The job fair will be held on June 25 in the Rammelkamp Atrium at Metro’s main campus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In addition to jobs being offered, the event will feature financial coaching, community programs, workforce training and free parking.

Interviews may be given on the spot. Candidates are encouraged to bring their resumes.

Community nonprofit Esperanza, The Centers for Families and Children, Young Latino Network and Towards Employment will be at the event.

Masks are required.

Registration is recommended but not required. Click here to register.

