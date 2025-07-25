MetroHealth to lay off more than 100 employees

CLEVELAND — The MetroHealth System has announced that it is going to lay off around 125 employees to "stabilize its finances as it experiences an unprecedented surge in the cost of care it delivers to Greater Cleveland’s uninsured."

In a press release, Metro said the layoffs involve mainly administrative positions across the organization, ranging from senior leaders to entry-level hires. Patient care, appointments, and patient and public safety will not be impacted by the layoffs.

“This has been a difficult day for our MetroHealth family,” President and CEO Christine Alexander-Rager, MD, told employees in an email. “We made these decisions in response to significant financial challenges facing our system. Despite your hard work and steady growth in our volumes, MetroHealth’s expenses continue to outpace revenues. And that gap is growing.”

Last year, MetroHealth, which is run by Cuyahoga County, finished with a $50 million loss and expects an even larger loss in 2025.

MetroHealth is also under a hiring freeze to help with financial loss, according to the press release.

“Our immediate goals are to ensure that we finish 2025 in a more stable position and – just as important – that we protect our ability to care for our patients,” Alexander said.

Employees impacted by the layoffs have been offered severance packages based on their time of service to the system.

