Midges are making their way to Cleveland as Lake Erie water temps warm up

CLEVELAND — Midges, the tiny mosquito-like fly you hate to see but fish and spiders welcome, are on their way to a car, gas pump or really, any surface, near you.

The midges are back. Sign of a healthy lake. And precursor to chihuahua-sized spiders. pic.twitter.com/x1fT7b8kvA — Joe Donatelli (@joedonatelli) May 18, 2022

Power of 5 meteorologist Trent Magill said every year when Lake Erie gets to about 60 degrees, our tiny friends emerge from the lake. The current Lake Erie temperature is about 53 degrees.

The larvae, or bloodworms, have been there for weeks. It's the warmth, though, that brings them to the surface. Next step in the midge life cycle is reproduction.

Midges do have a purpose beyond annoyance, and they are a sign of good health for Lake Erie. They provide food for fish and other aquatic life.

