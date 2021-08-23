MidTown Cleveland hosting 'Cleveland Walls!' international mural program this week

CLEVELAND — On Monday, more than 20 artists will transform buildings in Cleveland’s MidTown neighborhood into large scale works of art as the “Cleveland Walls!” International mural program arrives this week.

The event brings local, national and international artists together to transform the neighborhood in between Downtown Cleveland and University Circle into a vibrant celebration of the diversity of the community while creating opportunities for local artists to elevate their work.

“It brings people out into the community, it increases foot traffic and increases business. You know, like businesses... all around it feels enriching,” said Katelynn Lewis, an artist from Chicago.

Lewis is excited to be a part of the festival and have the opportunity to share her work with others.

"Thank you, Cleveland...This is huge to have a mural festival here. I was talking at dinner about how every city should do this [a mural festival].

MidTown Cleveland teamed up with LAND Studio and POW! WOW! to bring a mural festival to the city.

POW! WOW! Production founder Jasper Wong has helped transformed physical spaces of 17 communities around the globe and it plans to do the same in Cleveland.

In addition to the 19 public murals, there will be family-friendly activities, performances and artist talks all week long, from Aug. 23 to Aug. 28.

Find the full list of events here.

